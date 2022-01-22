Not If But WHEN Supply Chains Break Down Will You Be Holding Gold And Silver?

Tensions are brewing at the Canada/US border as thousands of truckers are protesting the new cross border vaccine mandate and geopolitical tensions are also running high on the Ukraine/Russian border as the Biden administration recently announced an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to Ukraine, citing fears of a Russian invasion…and while all this is going on both gold and silver have seen nice rallies, with prices hitting two-month highs.

It seems that Investors are flocking to precious metals as a safe-haven, as inflation and geopolitical tensions are now triggering increased volatility ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week!

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with David Garofalo of Gold Royalty Corp about how the precious metals space is navigating supply chain issues, high inflation and industry wide shut downs and restrictions in the post Covid-19(84) world and most importantly what you can do about it to protect your capital in these troubling times.