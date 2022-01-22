Rapture Readings 2 – What is Heaven & When Do Believers Go There?

The Lord says in Isaiah 1:18: “Come let us reason together.” The context for Isaiah’s verse is sin, but God gave us good minds.

He wants us to think.

That’s what we’re going to do today.

We’re going to reason together about the pre-Tribulation Rapture of the church.

Too often, people who oppose this sound doctrine and clear Word of God spew out pages of Scripture and say, “There – that proves there’s no pre-Trib Rapture.” But it doesn’t, it simply means they’re able to take Scripture out of context and prove anything they want.