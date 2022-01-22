Arizona Democratic Party formally censures Sinema

After her vote against changing the filibuster to enact voting rights legislation, Senator Kyrsten Sinema's fellow democrats back at home formally censured her.
This report produced by Jonah Green.
The vote Saturday came after anger from liberals who characterize her as an obstructionist who helped doom voting-rights..