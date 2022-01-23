CBC Ottawa

We made sure that CBC is aware of the fact, that we are aware of their lies.
We put on a theatrical display on Spark Street in Ottawa Ont.
To help demonstrate some of the stories that CBC is NOT telling.
We made sure that CBC is aware of the fact, that we are aware of their lies.
We put on a theatrical display on Spark Street in Ottawa Ont.
To help demonstrate some of the stories that CBC is NOT telling.
At least a third of the donations to the GoFundMe campaign set up to support the convoy of trucks headed to Ottawa to protest..