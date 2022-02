πŸ™ Quick Prayer For The Exhausted Moms

Being a mother can be difficult.

We're tired.

Overwhelmed.

Exhausted even.

We have kids that we don't know how to discipline or deal with, or figure out what the right way to talk to them is because we struggle in having those conversations already.

Sometimes, it helps just to pray and not do anything else at all especially if you're exhausted moms. Below is a prayer for you moms.