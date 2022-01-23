🙏 Quick Prayer for the Unemployed

Desperately needs help.

Feeling hopeless, drowning in debt and bills.

Take this opportunity to be lifted up and receive the financial air you need .

Pray for the unemployed drowning in debt, trust God with the finances that he shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus (Phil 4:19).

Don't give up.

He said it's going to be given back a hundredfold.

It's not always going to come right away but as soon as you trust him, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, deliver us from evil and provide us a way out of every one of our trials and hardships.