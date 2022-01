🙏 Quick Prayer For Anxiety

Anxiety is crippling.

It's horrible, and it's embarrassing.

What I want you to consider today is not just the way that your mind makes you feel about your circumstances, but the way that your mind can make you feel about being born into this world--that being born itself is a horrible mistake, that life is hard, and every day of living with things as they are is a testament to how sick and hopeless and confused we are as a species.

I have a prayer for that anxiety.