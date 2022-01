The Cincinnati Bengals will advance to the AFC Championship for the 1st time since 1988!

Joe Burrow would overcome 9 sacks, and throw for 348 yards in leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a stunning upset on the road in Tennessee against the Titans, 19-16.

This was the first road playoff win for the Bengals in franchise history, as they will be on the road for the AFC Championship Game on 01/30 as well, to take on the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills.