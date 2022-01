Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil Subhash Chandra Bose’s hologram statue today | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion of Prakaram Divas.

The hologram of Netaji’s statue will be soon replaced with a granite statue.

