Covid-19 Update: India reported 3,33,533 fresh cases in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India on Sunday reported 3,33,533 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate in the country was slightly up from 17.22% to 17.78% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 percent.

