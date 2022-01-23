Australian Open director denies reports Djokovic will sue

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has refuted reports that Novak Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia following his deportation from Australia, and said he expects the world number one to return to play at the Grand Slam event next year.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has refuted reports that Novak Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia following his deportation from Australia, and said he expects the world number one to return to play at the Grand Slam event next year.
Australian Immigration Minister , Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa , for a 2nd Time.
On January 14, Novak Djokovic's Australian..