Top 10 football players in history.

The most popular sport in the world, football, has had some true heroes who have transcended the game itself and cemented their legacy in the minds of football fans forever.

Is picking the best football players of all time even possible?In this article, we have attempted to do just that.

While it has been no easy task, we have tried to break down the selection into three main factors: Ability to win matches single-handedly, longevity, and performance under pressure.