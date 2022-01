Lightning Bolt 32-Live in Truth

Is it possible to know and live in a continual unfolding of the truth to you?

Instead of the swill of deception, lack of integrity and false perceptions of reality around us, we can actually live in the presence of the One who is truth, and understand what God is really doing on the scene.

This is the second follow up to My Eyes Have Seen the Glory: a Word for 2022.

Watch for part 3!

Then dig in and have the lightning bolts of His truth hit you.