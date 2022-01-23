2022 Motivational Video - DESTROY WHAT DESTROYS YOU

It isn't always easy to find motivation.
We can all use a little help from time to time.
If you want to learn more about the processes we use to keep ourselves motivated, here is what you need to do...
Motivation in Motion Season 2 - Ep. 12 - Fitness Motivational Video
shoot from the film, bloodsport,Full contact... by Jean Claude Van Damme, a motivational, mental and physical video! I can do it!