Red Meat IS Healthy | a Look at The Science

Here’s a limited list of scientific publications showing the valuable health contributions of unprocessed red meat and the research indicating a lack of connection between red meat, saturated fat and disease.

Many of us are confused about whether red meat is healthy or not mostly because it still gets a heap of negative press and it seems we’re always told to eat less of it.

Well, red meat is an important healthy food.

So I’ll list some of the science showing why red meat is a very important food that is not significantly associated with ANY disease condition such as heart disease or cancer.

Importantly, this list does not cover nor advocate chicken or any processed meats including ham, sausage, hot dogs, salami, bacon, beef jerky and deli meats.

It is fair to say there exists some correlation between processed meats and some diseases but it’s outside the scope of this video and I simply don’t recommend them from a health perspective.

I recommend unprocessed red meat.