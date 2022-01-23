Tim Langan - Bach - "Aire" on the G-String

Here is my version of Johann Sebastian Bach's piece "Aire on the G-string" which I produced, performed, arranged & orchestrated on my Korg 01Wfd synthesizer, with its built in 16-track sequencer.
I used only 4 tracks of the 16, as this song was basically written as a string quartet.
It is one of my favorite classical ballads and its movements are very soft and subtle.
Ive chosen a few relaxing and calming images to accompany this piece of music.
Please feel free to comment and rate this slideshow, as this is how I guide my decisions for future posts.
I hope you enjoy this tune and its accompanying slideshow.