Lisa Smith's Powerhaus - "Rat"

This video was shot at my very first performance with Lisa Smith&apos;s Powerhaus.

It was filmed on my Zoom Q3 recorder by my dear friend Brian Hotton on March 6, 2011 at Scruffy Murphy&apos;s Bar in Toronto, Canada during one of thier Sunday Night Jams. As we had barely rehearsed for the 4 songs we played that night, I was very happy with the way this video turned out.

I had been trying for the last 8 months to &quot;lighten&quot; the video up, as the original was very dark, which is why the video quality is a little bit grainy.

Either way, I hope you&apos;ll enjoy this bit of history, which captured our first time on stage together.