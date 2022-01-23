Lisa Smith's Powerhaus - "Rat"

This video was shot at my very first performance with Lisa Smith's Powerhaus.

It was filmed on my Zoom Q3 recorder by my dear friend Brian Hotton on March 6, 2011 at Scruffy Murphy's Bar in Toronto, Canada during one of thier Sunday Night Jams. As we had barely rehearsed for the 4 songs we played that night, I was very happy with the way this video turned out.

I had been trying for the last 8 months to "lighten" the video up, as the original was very dark, which is why the video quality is a little bit grainy.

Either way, I hope you'll enjoy this bit of history, which captured our first time on stage together.