Labour: Govt not strong enough to impose sanctions on Russia

Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry has said she is "not at all surprised" to hear claims that Russia is attempting to interfere with the Ukrainian government.

But on the UK's response, she said the government are not "ambitious or creative or strong enough" to impose "a new generation of sanctions" on the country, Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn