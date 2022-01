Labour calls for Conservative party islamophobia probe

Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry has expressed support for Nusrat Ghani, after the Tory MP was told her demotion from transport minister was because of her Muslim faith, saying "I know her, I trust her… I believe her".

Labour has called for a full inquiry into islamophobia within the Conservative party, calling the Ghani case "another example of their bullying culture".

Report by Lewisl.

