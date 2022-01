Omicron in community transmission stage, dominant in multiple metros, says INSACOG | Oneindia News

Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium or the INSACOG said in its latest bulletin that the Omicron variant is in the community transmission stage in the country and has become dominant in several metros where new cases have been surging exponentially.

#Omicron #Covid19 #CovidCases #INSACOG