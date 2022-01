Raab: Formal complaint required for islamophobia inquiry

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said Tory MP Nusrat Ghani "is free to make a formal complaint" which he says is required for a "formal investigation", after she claimed her demotion from transport minister was because of her Muslim faith.

Report by Lewisl.

