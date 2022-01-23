German navy chief Kay-Achim Schönbach resigns over 'ill-considered' Ukraine-Russia comments

Vice-admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach said Ukraine would never regain Crimea from Russia, and described as 'absurd' Western views that Putin may invade Ukraine.
Vice-admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach said Ukraine would never regain Crimea from Russia, and described as 'absurd' Western views that Putin may invade Ukraine.
Vice-admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach said Ukraine would never regain Crimea from Russia, and described as 'absurd' Western views that..
Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach reportedly stepped down as the head of the German navy after publicly saying Crimea was lost to..