Sidewinding young stellar jets spied by Gemini South

Sinuous stellar jets meander lazily across a field of stars in new images.

The gently curving stellar jets are the outflow from young stars, and astronomers suspect their sidewinding appearances are caused by the gravitational attraction of companion stars.

These crystal-clear observations were made using the Gemini South telescope's adaptive optics system, which helps astronomers counteract the blurring effects of atmospheric turbulence.