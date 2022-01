PM Modi unveils hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate | Watch | Oneindia News

On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, PM Modi unveiled a hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in New Delhi; Today, Delhi recorded 9,197 new Covid-19 cases, which is 19 per cent lower than yesterday's number; Arunachal Pradesh kid who went ‘missing’ from his village has been found by the Chinese PLA; Former Goa deputy CM Dayanand Narvekar resigns from AAP.

