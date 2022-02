Loser

This is my attempt to portray the struggle, inherent in any worthy endeavour.

Although I've had questionable moments, I do not consider myself a "loser" and here is what I've learned so far: Do not be afraid to fail, repeatedly, and certainly do not concern yourself with what others think of you or your goals.

If you aim high and true, firing with intention, you will undoubtedly hit your target, and perhaps land even closer to the mark than you ever thought possible.