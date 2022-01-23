Disabled women gets arrested for not having the Vax card in NYC

Disabled women gets arrested for not having a Vax card in a restaurant.

Her doctors have told her she should not take the covid 19 vaccine.

She had bellspalsy.

The disabled women was removed from the restaurant in NYC .

Bc in New York City if your not vaxxed you can not enter a restaurant, bowling alley, movie theater and many other establishment.

Bc this isn't discrimination?

This isn't segregation?

This practice is disgusting.

And the vaxxed can catch and spread the virus .

So what's the point?