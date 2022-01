Why 5G Networks Are Cause For Concern In Air Travel

The widely anticipated 5G cell phone network rollout hit a major snag when airlines warned they would have to ground flights because of potential interference to radars crucial for landing planes under poor visibility.

While AT&T and Verizon promise 5G means faster download speeds, the FAA says it’s safety risk outweighs the positive of the new technology.

NBC’s Tom Costello reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.