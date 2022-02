World Wide Protests! Canadian Truckers, NHS Staff Protest, Czech Rep Ends Mandates 1/23/22

Coming up on today's TOP News Stories from Around the World!

Massive protests continued strong world wide this weekend, drawing millions to the streets to protest mandates and curbs on liberty.

In Germany, over 1,000 protests and close to 200,000 people hit the streets, with the German government calling the show of disapproval "depressing."