Former Ukrainian MP says he may sue UK Foreign Office

A former MP in Ukraine has said he may sue the UK Foreign Office after it said the Kremlin was plotting to install him as a pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine.

Yevhen Murayev, who was named in an overnight briefing from the UK Government, has denied any such plan exists.

Report by Blairm.

