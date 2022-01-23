Adjusting SU Carburetor Jets on My Morris Minor Van

There are lots of videos online on the care and feeding of SU carburetors, but there are lots of books about the Roman Empire too.

Maybe mine will provide a little snippet of information you were looking for.

I bought my dual SU setup on eBay years ago and they have taken me a lot of miles.

I didn't get into recording the balancing process - just ran out of time.

While you are getting up close and personal with your carbies check the action of the throttle and choke linkages carefully and resolve any problems in that area first.

Operate the choke and make sure that the jet tubes return to their normal running position when the choke is pushed in.

If not, it may be due to improper linkage adjustment or slop in the system.