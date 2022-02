Jesus Loves Children

1/23/2022 - It’s Sunday Afternoon Bible Story Time with, ‘Chesley’ and Karen Clymer.

The title of our Bible story, “Jesus Loves Children.” Text: “But Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 19:14 NKJV.

This video is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/O-fslCKb1FU