The Rise of Climate Catholicism

Two independent groups of scientists have discovered definitive evidence and proof that there is no radiative greenhouse gas effect.

Not surprisingly, the gigantic global climate fear industry has no interest in researching this information.

The climate change religion, which makes carbon our Original Sin, is a bandwagon to starvation because we create, transport, and store all of our food with the essential help of oil and natural gas.

No fossil fuels means no food.

Everything we do to fight carbon will cause food and housing cost inflation, and nothing we do will alter the weather in any significant way.