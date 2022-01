R.I.P. T-Shirts Documentary

R.I.P.

T-Shirts Documentary Trailer - Plot synopsis: Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, this film takes an intimate look at gun violence and the effect it has on young teenagers, through the eyes of a t-shirt shop owner just outside Washington, D.C.

Each day, families and friends of recently murdered young Black people visit Jonathan Robinson's shop, commissioning wearable tributes to their loved ones.