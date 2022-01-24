All the Moons Movie

All the Moons Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: North of Spain, at the end of the 19th century, during the final throes of the last Carlist war, a little girl is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman after it’s destroyed by a bomb.

Wounded and close to death, the girl believes the woman is an angel coming to take her to Heaven.

Soon, however, she discovers that this strange being has given her is the gift of eternal life by turning her into a vampire.

Directed by Basque filmmaker Igor Legarreta (When You No Longer Love Me), ALL THE MOONS won Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Audience Awards at the Fantasia International Film Festival.

Premieres February 10 on Shudder