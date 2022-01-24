Do You Know That Michal Dziekan’s Art Works Can Speak To The Human Mind?

There is a great person who cannot forget when talking about illustrations like this.

He is non-other than the Michal Dziekan.

Michal Dziekan describes himself as “your new favorite artist”.

Michal Dziekan creates dark and satirical pictures.

He captures the greedy and twisted society right from those creations we live with.

You can go to his website and find out about his artwork.

Michal Dziekan says that art is his “blood, sweat, and tears translated into pixels and printed”.

See those designs for yourself.

Then you will know that his statement is true.