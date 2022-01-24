Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workers

A few months ago, President Joe Biden announced that 3.5 million federal employees would be required to get vaccinated or lose their jobs.
On Friday, a federal judge has blocked that mandate nationwide.
A few months ago, President Joe Biden announced that 3.5 million federal employees would be required to get vaccinated or lose their jobs.
On Friday, a federal judge has blocked that mandate nationwide.
The Biden administration's vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers is taking its toll on an industry already plagued by..
Protesters flocked to the U.S.-Canada border on Saturday, concerned about the COVID vaccine mandate. "I can't..