The new Kia Sorento PHEV Driving Video

The Kia Sorento is even more versatile in the 2022 model year.

The brand's SUV flagship, which is available as a plug-in hybrid, full hybrid and diesel, is already available with either five or seven seats, making it one of the few seven-seater part-time electric vehicles in the SUV segment.

The 4.81 meter long model with a spacious interior and XXL luggage space (up to 910 liters, depending on the drive variant) can now also be ordered as a luxurious six-seater: the plug-in hybrid and the diesel are now in the top version Platinum instead of with a continuous bench optionally available with two individual comfort seats in the second row.

They can be moved and tilted separately, each have an armrest on the side towards the center of the vehicle and have heated seats.

In addition to a high level of travel comfort, this configuration also offers easier access to the third row due to the passage between the seats.

Another innovation for the 2022 model year: The remote parking assistant, which allows the Sorento to drive into and out of a parking space autonomously by remote control and was previously only available for the diesel, will in future be available for all three drive variants (standard in platinum).

Externally, the new model year can be recognized by the new Kia logo.