Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for Covid-19, goes into isolation |Oneindia News
Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday evening.

The Vice President secretariat in a tweet informed about the same.

