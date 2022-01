The MK Ultra Podcast Ep#13-TRUMP COMEBACK?! Russia VS Ukraine?

Kari and Michelle discuss Trump's AZ rally and what it means for the future of the Republican party.

Will Russia invade Ukraine and start World War III?!

What is going in Kaazikstan?

Fauci lies to Congress and Pedophiles are being protected!

