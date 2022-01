A Thrill of Hope, the Weary World Rejoices - Make Way for the King Part 3

Moving on in the earthly life of Jesus, in this episode, we delve into the crowd Jesus hung with - His Apostles.

You can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep.

What do these guys that Jesus hand-picked say about Jesus.

Why chose who He did?

What happened to all of them?

Are Apostles disciples?

Are disciples Apostles?

Are there any Apostles today?

For the answers to these questions and so much more, tune in!