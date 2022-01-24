Born to Give Them Second Birth - Make Way for The King Part 6

We hope this series, is making you think more deeply about our Savior as we go through the Advent season!

We’re less than a week away from the day we celebrate Jesus’ birth, but we wouldn’t be celebrating His birth if we didn’t have reason to celebrate His death, which is what we’re diving into today!

Jesus and the Apostles traveled around a lot during His three-year ministry.

But there eventually came a point when He did turn to head back to Jerusalem, knowing He was going to die.

In this episode, we delve into Jesus' last week on earth, the Last Supper and Jesus' Crucifixion - some of the most heart wrenching and glorious passages in all of Scripture!