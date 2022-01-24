UAE says intercepts two ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi: Defense Ministry | Oneindia News
According to reports, on Monday, the United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi.

Its state-run news agency reported is to be the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.

