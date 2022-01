Woke SJW Fake News Media out of touch Grace Tame Australia of the Year

The Woke SJW Fake News Media are completely out of touch with their audience.

Grace Tame is the perfect example of this.

Not one person in the mainstream media has called Grace Tame out of her multiple differing stories and flat-out lies.

Grace Tame is not popular with the public but the Media is desperte for you to think she is.

This is Feminism VS the Truth.