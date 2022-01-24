NCIS Hawaii S01E13 Spies, Part 2

NCIS: Hawaii 1x13 "Spies, Part 2" Season 1 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - While Jane investigates Maggie's kidnapping, she's shocked when she learns the truth and enlists her team and Whistler to prove her findings, on the conclusion of the two-part episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, January 24th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Beulah Koale returns as David Sola, a New Zealand Intelligence Service case officer.

Starring: Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon