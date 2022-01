Watch The Rock getting pranked by his daughter

Dwayne Johnson's daughter gives him a faceful of peanut butter in this adorable clip shared by the actor on his Instagram account.

"One day they’ll be grown & gone, and smashing the s*** outta daddy’s face with peanut butter is the last thing they’ll want to do," he wrote.

"So while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!!" Credit: @therock via Instagram