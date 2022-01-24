6 homicide victims found in Milwaukee home

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office says a sixth person has been found dead at a scene near 21st and Wright Sunday afternoon.
The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office says a sixth person has been found dead at a scene near 21st and Wright Sunday afternoon.
Police suspect all were homicide victims. One city official called it is "ridiculous." adding, "I'm sorry -- I don't know a better..
Police were called Sunday afternoon to the scene near North 21st and West Wright streets.
#homepolice #21st..