Richard plays, "Sun Rise... Sun Set" from Fiddler On The Roof

The very first song played on the fully restored, 1952 Vintage Hammond C2 and 147 Leslie Speaker.

The organ has since been replaced with a fully restored, 1954 Vintage Hammond C3 which was a studio organ in Los Angeles, California.

It's the Hammond C3 jazz organist Jimmy Smith played when recording in Los Angeles.