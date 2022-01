Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal to welcome their first child | OneIndia News

Singer and host, Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Aggarwal announce their pregnancy in an Instagram post.

The couple had tied the knot in 2020 after dating over a decade.

