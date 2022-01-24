American Flag Walk Jan 8, 2022 - Vero Beach, FL - *We walk Barber Bridge every Saturday 10 am*

Www.AmericanFlagWalk.com — Join our American Flag walk across the Merrill P.

Barber Bridge spanning the beautiful Indian River Lagoon.

We walk together to honor and celebrate our Flag and our great country.

This is a non-partisan walk.

We walk only with our 50-star American Flag.

(Please no political attire, except for the flag.) We are older adults, young parents, grandparents, children, teenagers, and people from many walks of life.

The simple act of people walking together with the American Flag is inspiring and comforting for both walkers and those who pass by.

The exercise, upbeat conversation, sunshine, breeze, and natural view are wonderful.

We meet every Saturday at 10 am at the southeast corner of the Barber Bridge (3341 Bridge Plaza Dr), at the monument in Alex MacWilliam Park.

We walk across the bridge and back, 1 mile each way, and it takes 45 min to 1 hour.

Some choose to walk spaced farther apart, while others walk alongside an old or new friend.

If you do not have a flag, you are still welcome to walk.

And if you are unable to walk, driving by to honk or wave is always appreciated.

God bless America!