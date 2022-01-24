EU ready for 'never-seen-before' Russia sanctions

The European Union is ready to impose "never-seen-before" economic sanctions on Russia if it attacks Ukraine, Denmark said on Monday, as EU foreign ministers said they would send a unified warning to Moscow.
